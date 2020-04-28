Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Generac Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

GNRC stock opened at $97.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Generac has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $118.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $520,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,478,950 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

