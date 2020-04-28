ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ESSILOR INTL S/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSILOR INTL S/S’s FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSILOR INTL S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $58.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.82. ESSILOR INTL S/S has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About ESSILOR INTL S/S

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers.

