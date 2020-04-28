Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Earns Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Exagen (NYSE:XGN) in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Exagen stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

