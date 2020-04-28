Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.21 on Friday. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 28,647,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $2,864,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 417,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

