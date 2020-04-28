Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director George A. Scangos Sells 15,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director George A. Scangos sold 15,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,221,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EXEL opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,953,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,348,000 after buying an additional 3,104,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelixis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,912,000 after acquiring an additional 611,170 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in Exelixis by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 7,636,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,719 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,398,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,497,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

