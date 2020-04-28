Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Up 27.6% in April

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 901,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EXPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Sidoti lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

EXPO stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 46,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.33. Exponent has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Exponent’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 41,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Exponent by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 278,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Exponent by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exponent by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

