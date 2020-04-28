Extended Stay America Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Extended Stay America in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extended Stay America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.95 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,150,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $24,103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 1,467.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,418,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,347 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after buying an additional 1,270,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

