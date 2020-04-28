Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,965 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,220 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,449,000 after acquiring an additional 121,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $183,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,840,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total transaction of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,131,556 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.95.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.