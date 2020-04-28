Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,055,993,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

