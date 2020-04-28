F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Barclays

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $144.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on F5 Networks to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $160.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $121,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,434 shares of company stock worth $1,018,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $7,925,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $16,575,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,420 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.