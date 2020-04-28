F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.52. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,871.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,639. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after purchasing an additional 569,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $159,924,000 after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $137,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.