F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.91-2.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $546.86 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.91-2.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.52. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $160.63.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $487,426.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,670.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,434 shares of company stock worth $1,018,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

