Fantom (FTM) Price Tops $0.0043 on Major Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Fantom has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, Bgogo and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.02488766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00211394 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00060826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00048112 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bgogo, Bibox, Hotbit, DDEX, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

