Fire Lotto Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and TOPBTC. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $74,500.35 and approximately $30.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00062168 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00432751 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001059 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006511 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012522 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

FLOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.