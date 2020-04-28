First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.28%.

FRBA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,014. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.82. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

