First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Up 29.1% in April

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 31st total of 55,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

INBK stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

In other news, Director John K. Keach, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $210,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,284.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $354,566. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,861,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.