First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 18,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,858. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.10 and a beta of 2.89. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

