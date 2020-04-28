FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 157,470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.69. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

