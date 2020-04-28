Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is American Research & Management Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 3.6% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,237. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

