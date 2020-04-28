Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lessened its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.6% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 175,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Cfra increased their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $109.40. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

