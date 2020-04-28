Fiserv Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $99.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.40.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

