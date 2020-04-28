Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $114.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

FIVN stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1,222.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.11. Five9 has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $99.17.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $458,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $969,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,023,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,384 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,442 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $13,121,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

