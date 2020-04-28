Floor & Decor (FND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.34-1.41 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.34 to $1.41 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

