FMC Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.79.

Get FMC alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54. FMC has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in FMC by 1,524.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in FMC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 46.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,776,000 after acquiring an additional 253,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 17.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.