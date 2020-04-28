Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $100.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

