Fortive (FTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Fortive to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $556,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

