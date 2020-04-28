Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Short Interest Up 29.5% in April

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,930,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 9,210,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of FSM opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Pi Financial cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

