Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Up 28.8% in April

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.54.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.