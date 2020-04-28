FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Issued By Wedbush

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings of $5.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

STX stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.23. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 42,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $252,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,194 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

