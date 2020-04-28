FY2020 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Lowered by DA Davidson

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.77. DA Davidson has a “Average” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Comerica from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.66.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

