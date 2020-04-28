FY2020 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Decreased by Analyst

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.15.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.39.

Shares of EW opened at $219.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $223.97. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,667 shares of company stock worth $18,619,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

