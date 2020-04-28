FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.91.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. G.Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

ZTS opened at $127.42 on Monday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,600,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

