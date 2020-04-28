FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RCI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

