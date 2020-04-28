FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Teledyne Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $10.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $316.04 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 59.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 219,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after buying an additional 81,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,452.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.