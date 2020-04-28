FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($2.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.00).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Shares of EIDX stock opened at $53.15 on Monday. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a current ratio of 18.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 2,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

