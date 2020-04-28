FY2021 Earnings Forecast for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.51%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

