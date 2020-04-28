FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Decreased by Analyst

Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CHUY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

CHUY stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $243.72 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 868,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth $4,129,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Randall M. Dewitt acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,335 shares in the company, valued at $106,554.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

