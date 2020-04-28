FY2021 EPS Estimates for Endo International PLC Boosted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Endo International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.21. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Endo International in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. Endo International has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 84.43% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Endo International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 43,771 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Endo International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

