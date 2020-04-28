FY2021 EPS Estimates for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OUTKY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of OUTKY opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

