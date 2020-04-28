FY2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Cut by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $10.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.72. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBNY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $170.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $101.91 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $148.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

