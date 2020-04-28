FY2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a report released on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UMPQ. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $11.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 682,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 88,155 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 180,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

