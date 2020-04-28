FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.44 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.51.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

