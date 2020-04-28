FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

ZUMZ opened at $21.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $544.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.79. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zumiez by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.