FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.01.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $366.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.71. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.