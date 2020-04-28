FY2022 EPS Estimates for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR in a research report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ASBFY opened at $23.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.