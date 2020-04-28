FY2022 EPS Estimates for PolyOne Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Equities research analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for PolyOne in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. G.Research also issued estimates for PolyOne’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

POL stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.81.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POL. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 3,500 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,715.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $313,205. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

