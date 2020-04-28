G.Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Investment analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 24th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40.

FTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bernstein Bank downgraded TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

FTI stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

