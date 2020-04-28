General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Short Interest Up 28.9% in April

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other General Finance news, VP Christopher A. Wilson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $116,611.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Finance by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 55,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in General Finance by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in General Finance by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ GFN opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. General Finance has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). General Finance had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Equities analysts predict that General Finance will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

