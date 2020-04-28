General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.79.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,825,613 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

