General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 18,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.47.

Shares of GM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. 410,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,882,514. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

